ST. LOUIS, MO — Healthcare Decisions Day is April 16, 2018. It is a day to encourage your loved ones to establish a written directive about their healthcare in case they ever end up in a position where they cannot share their wishes themselves.

Who wants to talk about that? No one, but it needs to be done.

Registered nurse Ellie Sicola says this is especially important for patients who suffer from Alzheimer's disease and any form of dementia that worsens over time.

National Healthcare Decisions Day Event

St. Anthony's Medical Center

10010 Kennerly Rd., St. Louis, MO 63128

Monday, April 16

8am to 6pm

314-ANTHONY (268-4669)

stanthonysmedcenter.com