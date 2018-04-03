× New LED street lights blamed for sleepless nights

ST. LOUIS, MO —Look outside if you can’t get a decent night’s sleep. Those nearby LED streetlights may be to blame.

Although LED lights are more energy efficient, studies suggest they could disrupt sleep. That’s because they emit more blue light which can suppress melatonin production at night. That chemical is necessary for sleep.

Health officials in England are raising these concerns as the country switches to LED street lights. Most cities in the US have been using them for years.