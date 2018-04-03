× Novelist Ridley Pearson gets star on St. Louis Walk of Fame

ST. LOUIS – Novelist Ridley Pearson is the newest addition to the St. Louis Walk of Fame.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the author, who lives in St. Louis, got his star Monday on the Walk of Fame along the Delmar Loop.

Pearson is known for crime fiction, including “The Kingdom Keepers” series. He also wrote “Peter and the Starcatchers,” a prequel to the Peter Pan tale, with Dave Barry. The Broadway production won five Tony Awards.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com