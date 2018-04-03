Official Rules: FORD EcoSport

FORD EcoSport First Ever 2018 Contest

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN, NOR WILL A PURCHASE IMPROVE ONE’S CHANCES OF WINNING.

ALL REQUIRED FORMS MUST BE FILLED OUT COMPLETELY AND TRUTHFULLY. FAILURE TO COMPLETE THE ENTRY FORM AND PROVIDE TRUTHFUL AND PERTINENT INFORMATION MAY RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE CONTEST. DISQUALIFICATION IS IN THE SOLE DISCRETION OF SPONSOR.

KTVI LLC (“Sponsor”) will conduct the Ford EcoSport Contest (“Contest”) in accordance with these Official Rules (“Rules”). Participation in the Contest constitutes contestant’s full and unconditional agreement to, and acceptance of, these Official Rules. The Contest is void where prohibited and outside the Contest area set forth below.

Eligibility: Contestants must be legal US residents, at least 25 years old or above, as determined by KTVI FOX 2 and KPLR 11 and reside in the St. Louis Designated Market Area as defined by The Nielsen Company, must have a valid driver’s license and carry primary insurance. Employees of KTVI, LLC and KPLR 11, LLC, Tribune Media Company, St. Louis Ford Dealers, Ford Motor Company, GTB Agency LLC (collectively, the “Sponsor”), the Contest’s participating sponsors and their advertising agencies, employees of other television or radio stations, and members of the immediate families of such persons are not eligible to participate and win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, and any other person residing at the same household whether or not related. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein. Contest Period: The Contest begins on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at 4:00 AM CT and ends on Friday, May 18, 2018 at 11:59 PM CT (the “Contest Period”). The Contest Period will be divided into two periods (an “Entry Period” and a “Voting Period”). The Entry Period begins on Monday, April 2, 2018 at 4:00 AM CT and ends on April 27, 2018 at 11:59 PM CT. The Voting Period begins Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 4:00 AM CT and ends on Friday, May 18, 2018 at 11:59 PM CT. Contest Entry: To enter the Contest, enter online at www.FOX2Now.com/Contest (the “Contest Page”), by accurately completing the online entry form as instructed. Required fields include but are not limited to: first & last name, address, phone number and email address. Additionally, each eligible contestant must also submit a persuasive essay of no more than 150 words clearly communicating what the contestant dreams of doing as their first-ever experience (the “Essay”). For example: What is that one thing you’ve always wanted to do but have never had the chance to do? Where would be a place to go that would be your first-ever visit to that place? What would be a “first-ever” thing for you to see or a “first-ever” thing for you to do? Tell us and you could win as prize to apply to your first-ever experience from FOX 2 and Ford.

All entry information (but not the Essays) becomes the property of Sponsor and will not be returned. Incomplete entries will not be eligible.

Contestants may be required to become registered users of the website on which the Contest Page is located. Limit one entry per person. Multiple entries from the same person will be disqualified if discovered by Sponsor. Duplicate Essays will not be accepted. Only one prize per person, household, or email address allowed.

Submission Requirements: Each Essay must satisfy all of the following Submission Requirements:

Your Essay must fully comply with any and all terms of use, user conditions and/or submission guidelines at the Contest Page (collectively, the “Website Terms”), which are incorporated into and made a part of these Submission Requirements. Your Essay must be original to and written only by you. Your Essay must be in English. Your Essay must be truthful, non-defamatory, and otherwise appropriate for publication or broadcast, must not reference any identifiable trademark, logo or trade name, and must not describe or depict any obscene, provocative or otherwise inappropriate content or invade any person’s privacy or other rights. Your Essay must not include any other identifiable individual.

If Sponsor determines, in its sole discretion and at any time during the Contest, that any Essay (or part thereof) violates the Submission Requirements, is otherwise unsuitable, offensive, or in poor taste, or otherwise violates these Rules, Sponsor reserves the right to remove and disqualify the entry at any time. Sponsor retains sole discretion as to whether any Essay satisfies the Submission Requirements and the Rules. By submitting an Essay each contestant warrants that (a) the Essay is original to and was created solely by the contestant and has not been copied, in whole or in part, from a copyrighted or proprietary work belonging to someone else; (b) the Essay does not violate any copyright laws, and does not plagiarize, libel, slander, defame, disparage, or otherwise infringe on or violate the rights of any third parties; (c) contestant is legally entitled to submit the Essay in the Contest; (d) the distribution, reproduction, display and any other uses of any part of the Essay by Sponsor as permitted herein will not infringe any third party rights, including those of any person who is mentioned or depicted therein; and (e) the entry complies in all respects with these Rules, including the Submission Requirements and Website Terms. Each contestant further agrees to indemnify and hold Sponsor, Tribune Media Company, Quality Ford Dealers, and their respective parent companies, affiliates, and subsidiaries, and the officers, directors, employees, representatives, and agents of all of these, harmless from and against any and all claims, demands, damages, costs, liabilities and causes of action of whatsoever nature that are based upon or arise out of any breach by such contestant of such warranties or representations made by contestant or of these Rules. By submitting a Nomination, each Nominator grants to the Tribune Broadcasting Company, LLC, its affiliates and entities, including Sponsor, and its affiliated Web sites and broadcast stations a world-wide, royalty-free, perpetual, irrevocable, non-exclusive right and fully sub-licensable license to use, copy, reproduce, distribute, publish, publicly perform, publicly display, modify, adapt, translate, archive, store, and create derivative works from his/her Essay in any form, format, or medium, of any kind now known or later developed, without prior notice, approval or compensation. Nominators further grant rights in their Essay as set forth in the Terms of Service on the Contest Website. Nominators otherwise will retain all rights to their respective Essays.

Finalist Selection and Notification: On or around Monday, April 30, 2018, five finalist Essays (the “Finalists”) will be selected by a panel of judges designated by Sponsor and Quality Ford Dealers based upon the persuasiveness of the Essay in showing the contestant’s dreams of receiving their first-ever experience. If there is a tie for the fifth position, the tie will be broken by the final selection of the Quality Ford Dealers. The Finalists’ Essays will be posted at http://www.fox2now.com for public voting during the Voting Period. Sponsor will attempt to notify Finalists by phone or email. Each Finalist must respond within two hours of initial notification attempt. Finalists must have valid contact information where they can be notified. Each Finalist must be available and willing to appear on-air on the Fox 2 News between 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. CT at FOX 2 Studios on or around Saturday, May 19, 2018 CT for the winner announcement (the “Announcement”). Each Finalist agrees that Sponsor and its licensees may broadcast and distribute the Announcement in any media throughout the universe and in perpetuity without further compensation, credit or right of review or approval, except where prohibited by law. All results are unofficial until the Finalists are verified. The Finalists may be required to sign an Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and Publicity prior to attending Announcement. A potential Finalist will be disqualified if: (a) Finalist does not sign and return required documents by the deadline set by Sponsor; (b) Finalist does not fulfill the eligibility requirements; (c) Finalist does not respond to the initial notification attempt within two hours; and/or (d) Finalist does not adhere to the Rules; (d) Finalists does not meet eligibility requirements including having proof of a driver’s license and proof of full coverage car insurance. If a Finalist is disqualified, Sponsor reserves the right to award the Finalist position to the non-Finalist whose Essay received the next highest score from the judges or to not fill that Finalist position at all. Each Finalist agrees to comply with and conform to generally accepted broadcast standards with regard to conduct, dress and language during his or her appearance on Fox 2, and such compliance will be determined by FOX 2 staff in their sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to reschedule the date of the Announcement event because of breaking news, technical problems or unforeseen scheduling conflicts. KTVI FOX 2 reserves the right to conduct parts of or all of the Announcement without broadcasting it on television, or to record the Announcement and broadcast it on a later date. Conditions Applicable to Voting: Each voter must be located in the United States at the time he or she casts his or her vote, and each vote must be routed through servers located in the United States. Voter must be at least 14 years old. Each voter is limited to one vote per day. The use of automated devices for voting is not permitted and will result in the disqualification of all votes received through that method and/or from that voter, if discovered by Sponsor. Any use of robotic, repetitive, automatic, programmed, script, macro, or any other automated means or similar participation methods or agents, vote exchange websites, vote “farming” or other method to vote or unfairly increase votes, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, is prohibited and will void all votes submitted by that voter, if discovered by Sponsor. Sponsor will determine the eligibility of voters and votes in its sole discretion and may disqualify votes at any time. Moreover, if Sponsor concludes, in its sole discretion, that any nominator has colluded with such voter or has participated in or actively encouraged such activity, whether directly or indirectly, Sponsor may disqualify that School from further participation in the Contest and or eligibility for prize. Winner Determination and Notification: The winner will be the Finalist whose Essay receives the most valid, non-suspect votes. If there is a tie for first, the judges’ scoring will be the tie-breaker. If there is still a tie, the judges will re-score the tied entries to determine the winner. Sponsor will notify the winning Finalist during the Announcement, and the Finalist must be present at the Announcement to win. The winner may be required to sign an Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and Publicity. A potential winner will be disqualified if: (a) winner does not sign and return required documents by the deadline set by Sponsor; (b) a contestant does not fulfill the eligibility requirements; and/or (c) a winner does not adhere to the Rules. If a winner is disqualified, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize to the next leading vote recipient among the Finalists or to not award the prize at all. Prize: The grand prize winner will receive a $3,000.00 prize (awarded in the form of a check) to be applied to enjoying their “first-ever” experience along with the rental of a FORD EcoSport vehicle to take their trip. Prize cannot be substituted for any other items by any winner. Prize is non-assignable and non-transferrable. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a comparable prize of like or greater value for prize, for any reason. Costs of transportation and accommodations, where applicable, are the sole responsibility of the winner. Properly claimed prize will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than are provided for under these Rules. There is no prize for being a Finalist. Retail value: $3,000.00. Publicity Release: By participating in the Contest, each contestant acknowledges that his/her entry in the Contest constitutes that contestant’s consent to use, publish, reproduce and for all purposes, including publicity, promotion and advertising, in any media (including without limitation, the Internet, television or offline promotions), each winning contestant’s name, voice, likeness, and any portion thereof, each extending throughout the universe and in perpetuity without further compensation, credit or right of review or approval, except where prohibited by law. Taxes: Any valuation of the prize stated above is based on available information provided to Sponsor, and the value of prize awarded to winner may be reported for tax purposes as required by law. All taxes, including federal, state, and local taxes, are the sole responsibility of the winner. Any person winning more than $600.00 in total prizes will receive a 1099 form from Sponsor at the end of the calendar year and a copy of such form should be filed with the IRS. Each winner must provide Sponsor with valid identification, and a valid taxpayer identification number or Social Security number for total prizes valued at $600.00 or more, before prize will be awarded. Conditions: Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend this Contest or any portion hereof, or to disqualify any individual implicated in any of the following actions, if for any reason: (a) infection by computer virus, bugs, interruption in wireless calling devices or wireless service, tampering, unauthorized intervention, actions by contestant, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Contest; (b) the Contest or any website associated therewith (or any portion thereof) becomes corrupted or does not allow the proper processing of entries per these Rules; (c) the Contest becomes corrupted due to wireless calling service interruption for any reason; or (d) the Contest is otherwise not capable of running as planned. If Sponsor terminates the Contest during the Entry Period, Sponsor will choose the Finalists from among eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the termination by applying the selection criteria set forth above and will re-open the Contest for the Voting Period if possible. If that is not possible, Sponsor will choose the Finalists and winner by applying the selection criteria set forth above and will not re-open the Contest. If Sponsor terminates the Contest during the Voting Period, Sponsor will choose the winner based on eligible, non-suspect votes received as of the termination. If Sponsor terminates or modifies the Contest, Sponsor will post notice on the Contest Page. By entering, contestants represent that they are eligible and agree to be bound by and comply with the Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any judges. Any contestant who attempts to tamper with this Contest in any way or use fraudulent means to participate in and/or win the Contest will be disqualified if discovered by Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any contestant or voter at any time, for any reason, including, without limitation, language, activities or behavior deemed inappropriate. Sponsor and its advertising and promotion agencies are not responsible for cancellations, postponements, or delays. Other than the prize received by the winner, no contestant will be entitled to receive any wages, benefits, fees or other compensation whatsoever as a result of participating in the Contest. Sponsor has the sole discretion to administer the Contest and interpret and apply the Official Rules. Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. Indemnification/Hold Harmless: By participating, contestants agree: (a) to release, discharge, and hold harmless Sponsor, Tribune Media Company, St. Louis Ford Dealers, Ford Motor Company, GTB Agency LLC, and their respective affiliates, parents, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, and the officers, directors, employees, representatives, and agents of each (the “Released Parties”) from all liability, injuries, losses or damages of any kind to persons, including but not limited to death or property damage resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from the acceptance, possession, misuse or use of the prize, or from participation in and/or entry into the Contest or any Contest-related activity and for acceptance, delivery, or use of the prize; and (b) that the Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation or guaranty, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, relating to the prize. In consideration for his or her participation in the Contest, each contestant agrees to hold harmless and indemnify the Released Parties from any and all claims, demands and/or causes of action of any nature or kind whatsoever, whether presently known or unknown, foreseen or unforeseen, that arise out of the contestant’s participation in the Contest, including attorneys’ fees. Limitation of Liability: The Released Parties are not responsible or liable for any incorrect or inaccurate entry information or other errors in the printing, offering or administration of the Contest or in the announcement of the prize(s) and assume no responsibility for: (a) any error, omission, interruption, defect or delay in operation or transmission at any website, or wireless calling service, interrupted or unavailable network, server or other conditions; (b) failure of any entry to be received by Sponsor because of technical problems, telephone service problems, human error, or wireless calling service; (c) communication line, hardware and/or software failures, malfunction of phones (including wireless phones/handsets), phone lines, other communications malfunctions, unavailable network connections, cellular equipment towers, telephone systems or wireless service; (d) mechanical, technical, computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions, or failures of any kind, including failed, incomplete, garbled, or delayed transmission of entries, traffic congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, electrical outages on telephone lines, on the Internet, at any website or application or lost or unavailable network connections or natural disasters or acts of God or man, which may limit a contestant’s ability to participate in the Contest; (e) damage to any computer (software or hardware) resulting from participation in the Contest, or damage to mobile phone or other PDA device; (f) theft or destruction of, tampering with, unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries and/or entry information; (g) entries that are late, lost, stolen, damaged, illegible, and/or unintelligible (or any combination thereof); or (i) any change of email address, mailing address, telephone number and/or any other contact information provided by contestant. Any expenses incurred by the contestant during the Essay process are the sole responsibility of each contestant and the Sponsor will not issue reimbursement for any expenses. In Case of Dispute: By participating or voting in the Contest, whether as a contestant or voter, contestant agrees that (a) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Contest, or prize awarded, must be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (b) any and all claims, judgments and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including the direct costs associated with contestant’s Contest participation, but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (c) under no circumstances will contestant be permitted to obtain any award for, and contestant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental or consequential damages and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses. Some jurisdictions do not allow for limitations on the ability to pursue class action remedies, or certain kinds of damages, and so these limitations may not apply to contestant. If there is any discrepancy or inconsistency between any terms or conditions of these Official Rules and any disclosures or other statements contained in any other Contest-related materials, including but not limited to the print, mobile or online advertising, the terms and conditions of these Official Rules will govern. All contestants agree, by participation in the Contest, to submit to the personal jurisdiction of the courts of Missouri. Missouri law will govern this Contest, without regard Missouri’s choice of law rules. The courts of Missouri will be the exclusive forum for any dispute regarding any Rule or activity associated with the Contest. Official Rules: To request a copy of the Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to KTVI FOX 2, located at 2250 Ball Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146, by August 19, 2018. Written copies of these Rules are also available during normal business hours (9:00 AM – 5:00 PM CT) at Sponsor’s business offices or online at http://www.fox2now.com. Names of Winner: For the name of the prize winner, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to KTVI FOX 2, located at 2250 Ball Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146, or appear in person at that location between normal business hours (9:00 AM – 5:00 PM CT) after May 19, 2018. Requests for winner’s name must be received by July 31, 2018. Sponsor: KTVI LLC, 2250 Ball Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146.

This Contest, and all Contest material, are © 2018 by Tribune Media Company. All rights reserved.