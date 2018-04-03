Público offering new weekday menu of affordable, fun and creative dishes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Público is a Latin wood-fire cantina in the Delmar Loop from James Beard semifinalist Mike Randolph. The restaurant is known for elevated takes on dishes from Mexico to South America. They have recently introduced a new weekday menu of affordable, fun and creative dishes available from Tuesday through Thursday only. Chef de Cuisine Bryan Russo is here to tell us more.

Público

6679 Delmar Blvd.

University City, MO 63130

314.833.5780

Weekday Specials from Tues-Thursday 5-10 p.m.

www.publicostl.com