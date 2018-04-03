× Sex offender flees Jefferson County, arrested in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – A 29-year-old Hawk Point man was arrested and charged with living in Lincoln County as an absconded sex offender from Jefferson County.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Charles Gaines was convicted in September 2014 for first-degree sexual misconduct involving a four-year-old girl in St. Francois County.

He told deputies he’d been living with his fiancé in Hawk Point for more than a month and was not complying with sex offender regulations in Jefferson County.

Prosecutors charged Gaines with failure to register as a sex offender (second offense). He remains in custody at Lincoln County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.