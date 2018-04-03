× St. Louis police: Woman dies two weeks after husband beat her

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A St. Louis woman has died, two weeks after she was allegedly kicked and punched by her husband.

Police say 55-year-old Nancy Johnson was attacked by 51-year-old Robert Johnson on March 17. She had been hospitalized with bleeding on the brain and possible damage to internal organs. She died Saturday.

Robert Johnson is charged with domestic assault, and police say they will discuss upgraded charges with prosecutors now that his wife has died. The death has been ruled a homicide.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the attack.