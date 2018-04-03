St. Louisans dazzled by ‘Hamilton’ on opening night at the Fox Theatre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The long awaited and iconic musical, Hamilton premiered in St. Louis Tuesday night.

The Fabulous Fox Theatre welcomed many excited ticket holders for the opening night.

It’s a cold windy night but it didn’t matter.

People have waited in long lines and have been looking forward to it since the announcement was made this past fall.

But many of them told Fox 2’s Ayesha Khan it is all worth the wait.

The chance to see the blockbuster definitely got St. Louisans to shell out hundreds of dollars.

One guy I talked with says he had been waiting three years. He actually bought tickets, in addition to playing the $10 ticket lottery and won.

“Shocked when I got the email last night I was absolutely shocked, I entered at 11am yesterday morning got the email yesterday evening that I won it was amazing and the seat that we won on the lottery were amazing orchestra row seats,” said Josh Mefford.

One woman said she was just in awe of the experience and the history she got to take away from tonight’s performance.

“Hamilton should come back every year, I’m really enjoying it and I think it’s a great idea and we need this we need the advertising the publicity all of it and it’s good for our community and I wish I could see more African-Americans out here,” said Renee Price.

The show is not sold out, a number of tickets are released daily for upcoming performances which will last through April 22.