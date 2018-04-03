× Tornado watch in effect for portions of metro area

ST. LOUIS – A tornado watch is in effect for Missouri and Illinois counties south and east of downtown St. Louis until 8 p.m.

The watch does not include St. Louis City or St. Louis County.

The tornado watch comes as a cold front heads to the area Tuesday afternoon, with a narrow band of rain and storms at the head of it. The fast-moving storms will be capable of producing heavy rain, lightning, and hail.

High winds and dropping temperatures will be behind the front. Temperatures will drop into the 40s, with an expected overnight low of 30 degrees.

The most likely places for severe weather will be the southeast and east, the Missouri bootheel on into the Ohio Valley.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of AR, IL, IN, KY, MS, MO, TN until 8 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/Mc9mJmvnb3 — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) April 3, 2018