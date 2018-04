Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — It has been called public enemy number one. Now bush honeysuckle will have to face a judge and jury. The invasive species will have to plead its case. The trial happening this week.

Trial of Bush Honeysuckle

1:00pm Tomorrow

The Old Courthouse

11 North 4th Street

Downtown St. Louis

Free and Open to the Public

www.WoodWorms.net