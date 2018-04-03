Woman upset by department store’s lack of security in peeping Tom incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. - St. Charles County police are investigating an invasion of privacy case that allegedly happened inside a well-known St. Charles County department store.

The 39-year-old woman was in the juniors’ dressing room when it occurred.

“I think I was stunned, surprised,” said the victim, who asked not to be identified.

She said she was in a dressing room at the Dardenne Prairie JCPenney Monday night.

“I was completely undressed, the guy pounded on the door, I had my earbuds in. I didn’t turn around. I looked in the mirror first, that’s when I saw from here up of his head.

She said he began jumping up and down, apparently to get a better look.

“I kept thinking, ‘Why is he back here, this is the woman’s area,’ number one, ‘How did he know looking in here I was a 39-year-old woman,’ I could have been a 12-year-old girl,” she said.

St. Charles County police said the suspect is a juvenile and that they cannot release information regarding their investigation.

The woman screamed and she said no employees came to help, even though one worker later told her she heard the scream. No one immediately called police or security.

The victim said the suspect was told to leave the store. Police were finally notified about an hour later. The 39-year-old was disappointed with the way JCPenney handled the incident.

“They had no protocol on how to handle this, so honestly I could care less that it was me, just the fact it could have been a little girl or teenager back there dressing and they have no protocol,” she said.

JCPenney released a statement and said the safety and security of their customers and associates is their top priority, that they work closely with police. The statement said they were working with the store team to review safety protocols.