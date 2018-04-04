× Chick-Fil-A giving free food to Cardinals fans on select Thursdays

ST. LOUIS, MO — Area Chick-Fil-A restaurants will continue to offer Cardinals fans free food on select Thursdays. Fans who show up from 11am to 7pm wearing Cardinals gear will be offered a free original Chick-Fil-A sandwich or 8-count chicken nugget.

The Cardinals say this is a way to say “thank you” to customers and fans for their years of support. You can start going to Chick-Fil-A wearing Cardinals gear for free food Thursday. That day also happens to be the team’s home opener at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

The promotion is only valid on the following dates: April 5, May 17, June 7, August 2 and September 13. Limit one menu item per guest.

To locate a Chick-fil-A Restaurant, visit Chick-fil-A.com/Locations.

.