Community gathers for candlelight vigil to honor 7-year-old boy accidentally shot in head

ST. LOUIS - A 7-year-old St. Louis boy accidentally shot in the head last weekend was remembered Wednesday night.

Jermon Perry’s family held a candlelight vigil and released balloons in his memory in their South City neighborhood.

Loving, caring, happy go lucky are just a few of the many words those closest to the young boy used to describe and remember him.

“He was a charmer,” said Erica Jones, who was speaking on the family’s behalf. “He would compliment you…he was very polite, very well-mannered and when you’d see him smiling it was infectious.”

Police said that Saturday afternoon, Jermon and his two brothers were upstairs in their home on California Avenue and their parents were downstairs.

One brother, went looking for Easter candy but found a gun hidden inside of a drawer and shot Jermon in the head. He later died at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.

“It was a tragic accident that happened and it was in regards to a gun being unlocked,” Jones said.

The large vigil turnout was an obvious sign that the little boy is very much loved.

Those closest to him said that the loss is and will always remain surreal.

“To have a loss like that I can’t really comprehend it,” said Jermon physical education teacher, Jay Halley. “He was just a very loved little young man in the community and he’s going to be missed.”

His family said that though the tragedy was pure accident, they want everyone to hear their message.

“Even if you are a gun owner or even if you might forget still, practice gun safety put a lock on it, put it in a safe place. Just pay attention, be aware.” said Jones.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Jermon’s funeral that’s being held on April 14.