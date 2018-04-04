Missouri 2018 municipal election results
LIVE VIDEO: MLK 50th Anniversary

Conservation Connection – Understanding the importance of the wetlands

Posted 12:40 pm, April 4, 2018, by , Updated at 11:00AM, April 4, 2018

With all the rain we’ve been having lately, why not celebrate it? The Missouri Department of Conservation is teaming up with Ducks Unlimited to host on the annual Wetlands for Kids Day event this Saturday. It celebrates the importance of wetlands with loads of fun and educational activities. Naturalist Matt Ormsby visits Fox 2 News at 11 with some special guests to discuss the event.