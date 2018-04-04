Conservation Connection – Understanding the importance of the wetlands

With all the rain we’ve been having lately, why not celebrate it? The Missouri Department of Conservation is teaming up with Ducks Unlimited to host on the annual Wetlands for Kids Day event this Saturday. It celebrates the importance of wetlands with loads of fun and educational activities. Naturalist Matt Ormsby visits Fox 2 News at 11 with some special guests to discuss the event.
