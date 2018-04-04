Crews putting the finishing touches on Busch Stadium for Opening Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – It was the day before the home opener and all through the park, crews were hard at work and will be long after dark.

Seems fitting for a Christmas analogy with the cold weather St. Louis has seen as of late.

But Wednesday afternoon temperatures were moderate for the men and women working to get Busch Stadium III ready for the six-game homestand that starts Thursday.

New bunting has been placed around the ballpark in preparation for Thursday's home opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks, game time 6:15 p.m.

So, crews were painting, prepping, sweeping and getting the field ready for what feels a little like Christmas in April with the return of baseball in St. Louis.

“There will be a lot of people here working very late and you start on the field,” says Matt Gifford, VP Stadium Operations. “The guys are prepping the field and painting the logos on the field. You start all the way up at the top and they're just sweeping and getting the boxes ready. Making sure the ballpark looks wonderful as people return back to Cardinals baseball.”

Some things to consider if you're coming to the ballgame tomorrow. Make sure to check the Cardinals website for what you can and cannot bring inside. They have a video about going through security. And with road construction around the St. Louis metropolitan region, you definitely want to give yourself a little time.