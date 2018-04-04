Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THURSDAY..APRIL 5, 2018

Winter is far from over…with that said we are okay on this Thursday…more and more clouds taking over…a cold start…windy and warmer in the afternoon 58 degrees…still below average…clouds and dry for Thursday evening and night…chilly for opening night…Friday things get interesting…clouds and cold…windy…40 in the afternoon…with a developing cold rain that goes to snow late Friday and Friday night…the ground temps are above freezing but first look 1 to 2 inches of snow with spots to 3 inches…over by midnight Friday night. Saturday…partly sunny but just plain cold 39 for the high…23 at night…that would tie the record the low from 2007. Cold times Sunday…39 degrees with a mix of rain and wet snow developing…not looking like a big deal…keeping it cold into early next week…tough for baseball and any other outside plans…hang on!