Double shooting in Baden leaves one dead, one injured

ST. LOUIS – One man was killed and another injured in a double shooting Tuesday afternoon in north St. Louis.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just before 6:15 p.m. in the 8800 block of Lowell Street, located in the Baden neighborhood.

Police found 27-year-old Michael Dent in the rear yard with a gunshot wound to his neck. The second victim, a 34-year-old, was in the street suffering from a gunshot wound to his right leg.

Dent was pronounced dead at the scene. The 34-year-old victim was taken to a hospital where he’s listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.