Easterseals Midwest supporting parents with children recently diagnosed wit autism

ST. LOUIS, MO — April is National Autism Awareness Month. Early intervention and spotting early signs of autism are important.

The Easterseals Midwest support programs are available for parents whose kids have been recently diagnosed. With early diagnosis, intervention, and behavioral techniques, children with autism can live full, rewarding lives in the community.

According to the United States Census Bureau, nearly 10.5 percent of Missourians have some form of disability, and 1 in 70 Missouri children have been diagnosed with autism.

