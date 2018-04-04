× Gov. Greitens’ lawyers want report delayed until after trial

ST. LOUIS, MO — Lawyers for Missouri Governor Eric Greitens want the lawmakers investigating him to delay the release of their findings. Greitens is asking if their report can be released after his criminal trial.

The Kansas City Star reports that attorneys believe the findings could impact jury selection. Lawmakers leading the investigation say they’ve given the governor the opportunity to testify.

So far, there’s no indication their report will be delayed.