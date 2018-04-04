Habitat for Humanity headquarters moving to south St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — An organization known for building and rehabbing homes has found a new place to call home. The new Habitat for Humanity location unites all of the organization's service under one roof.

Habitat for Humanity St. Louis will move-in to its new location at the intersection of Grand and Chippewa in the Dutchtown in late April. Habitat's city restore (at the same location) is anticipated to open to the public around the same time. The non-profit organization is moving from 3763 Forest Park Avenue.

The new 51,158 square foot building will house its administrative offices, construction warehouse and city restore.