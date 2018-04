× Illinois State Police stepping up patrols in Madison and St. Clair Counties

ST. LOUIS, MO — Illinois State Police are stepping up their patrols. Troopers in Madison and St. Clair Counties will conduct roadside safety checks through the rest of April.

They’ll be looking for people driving with revoked or suspended licenses, open containers of alcohol, and impaired driving. They’ll also be cracking down on driving while texting, failure to use seat-belts, and speeding.