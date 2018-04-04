Lanes of eastbound I-64 close near downtown St. Louis for pothole repair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS —You could face some big backups if you're heading into downtown on eastbound I-64 Wednesday. That`s because MoDOT has closed lanes the two right lanes near Vandeventer to fix potholes. That leaves only one eastbound lane open in this area for the morning rush-hour.

This is the same issue that MoDOT was dealing with late last week. MoDOT closed the same two lanes last Thursday night to make pothole repairs. That closure lasted well into Friday and caused significant delays in the commute.

The roadway here is among the many areas being hit hard by potholes. MoDOT says more than 400 potholes were reported in the St. Louis area in March. In addition to the I-64 eastbound lane closures, crews are also closing the ramp from Boyle onto I-64 east.

How long are Wednesday's closures slated to last? That is a little unclear. MoDOT says the work will continue as long as is needed to complete the repairs. There may be lane closures in this same area heading into the evening rush later Wednesday.

Check the latest traffic information here: FOX2Now.com/Traffic

64/40 EB at Vandeventer 2 R lanes closed at 4:30am for pothole repair, jamming already @fox2now Use 44, 55 or 70 or any side road pic.twitter.com/ULdrQXo5dO — Monica Adams (@FoxTrafficDiva) April 4, 2018

Scene this morning on 40 eastbound at Vandeventer in Midtown. MoDOT closed two right eastbound lanes just after 4:30am to make more pothole repairs. That means only one eastbound lane is open in this immediate area for the morning commute. Back-ups and traffic headaches...(1) pic.twitter.com/4jGw8V1AjA — Chris Regnier (@chrisregniertv) April 4, 2018