Local film festival celebrates LGBTQ cinema

The St. Louis-based LGBTQ film festival QFest will present an eclectic slate of two dozen films (14 shorts, six narrative features, and four documentary features) over the next five days. The participating filmmakers represent a wide variety of voices in contemporary queer world cinema. The mission of the film festival is to use the art of contemporary gay cinema to spotlight the lives of LGBTQ people and to celebrate queer culture.

Actor and director Leah Byrd visits Fox 2 News at 11 to discuss the event, as well as her own project airing at the festival.

11th annual QFest St. Louis

.Zack 3224 Locust Street

April 4 – April 8

Additional information: www.cinemastlouis.org/qfest