Man charged in robbery of Creve Coeur jewelry store

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A 41-year-old St. Louis man is facing federal charges after being arrested Wednesday for robbing a Creve Coeur jewelry store last month.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, four people broke into Vincent’s Jewelers on Olive Boulevard at 12:40 p.m. on March 19. The suspects ordered the store employees to the back of the business at gunpoint. One of the robbers shot the glass display case and another used a pipe to help smash the glass. The other suspects stole numerous jewelry pieces.

During the course of the robbery, one of the suspects shot himself and left a blood trail when he fled.

St. Louis County investigators found the blood and ran a sample in its crime lab database, which turned up a match with Michael A. Gladney.

Police later took Gladney into custody without incident. He was charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of possessing and discharging a firearm while committing a violent crime.