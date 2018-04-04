Missouri AG demands documents from Housing Authority over mice infected Clinto-Peabody projects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Missouri Attorney General announced Wednesday that he's taking action over the mice infestation problem at the Clinton-Peabody Housing Projects

You Paid For It Investigator Elliott Davis broke this story last summer when we found out that the Housing Authority planned to use six feral cats to ferret out the mice at the complex of 30 buildings and hundreds of tenants.

Attorney General Josh Hawley says he demanded documents today from the St. Louis Housing Authority about the issue and will be asking for more.

He says he wants to see if the Housing Authority is in violation of Missouri law that requires a landlord to make sure apartments are in livable condition.

Elliott talked to the Attorney General who said he's concerned overall he's heard about the problem and he says he now has the reports from the St. Louis Health Department that's also been investigating the issue.

The AG says he has a range of options to use, among them suing the Housing Authority and getting a judge to force them to fix the problem.

Today’s action by the Attorney General represents the most heat yet on the Housing Authority since last summer. State legislators have also gotten involved since we first reported this story. There have also been demonstrations by tenants who showed up at the Housing Commission meeting demanding a management shakeout.

The Housing Authority has spent more than $200,000 since last summer on the mice infestation problem that’s still not solved.