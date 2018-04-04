× Missouri constitutional amendment would change term limits

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The Missouri Senate has given initial approval to a constitutional amendment that would change the state’s legislative term limits.

Voters would have the final say if the Senate approves the proposal once more and it also passes the House.

Currently, lawmakers can serve no more than eight years in the House and eight in the Senate. The proposal, approved Wednesday 20-12, would still cap legislative service at 16 years, but lawmakers could serve all of that time in one chamber.

The change would reset the clock for current lawmakers, allowing some to serve more than 16 years.

Proponents say lawmakers would do better work if they could spend more time in one chamber. Opponents say the amendment would circumvent voter-approved term limits.