People across the region honor Dr. King’s legacy 50-years after his assassination

ST. LOUIS - While thousands headed to Memphis to remember Dr. King, others decided to stay right here in the St. Louis area to remember the civil rights leader.

39 times, that’s how many times the bell rang outside of Missouri History Museum.

Each tone in remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s life, and legacy.

“For me, it was very personal,”, organizer Shakia Gullette said. “I’m 35 and just to hear the bell ring 39 times and to know I haven’t reached that age yet and he lived so much the 39-years he was here on this earth. He was truly a gift.”

Dr. King was assassinated at 6:01 p.m. – just 50 years ago on the balcony at Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee.

“We can only hope that through the foundation that Dr. Martin Luther King laid for us that we could move forward and live in a better world,” Gullette said.

While dozens gathered in Forest Park, a group of people marched in East St. Louis as well.

This march – organized by St. Augustine Catholic Church served as a time for members to honor Dr. King’s history and look ahead to the future.

And as the bell rings on, there’s still hope that journey to the promise land will one day be reached.

“The church has to understand the work of church is not in the four walls, but it’s out here in the community,” Reverend Earl Nance, Jr. said.