Police hopeful someone will come forward with information on Lanny Crawford’s killer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Lanny Crawford, 35-years-old, and his cousin were looking forward to November 18th, 2017. It was the grand opening of their new club Ezells’s Royale Palace on Martin Luther King.

Detectives say around midnight Lanny was inside the club sitting at a table with about 40 other people around. St. Louis Police Lt. Scott Abuchon said someone walked up to Lanny and shot him in the chest. He said out of the 40 people who were there no one would provide police with a good description of the suspect or agree to identify him if he was caught in the future.

Detectives and Lanny’s family are hoping that someone finds it in their heart to speak up.

As for Ezells’s Royal Palace, it has never reopened since that day.

CrimeStoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for a tip leading to an arrest in this case. All tips are completely anonymous. You can call or email CrimeStoppers that number is 1-866-371-TIPS.