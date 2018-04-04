× Police searching for south St. Louis fraud suspect

ST. LOUIS, MO — Police are searching for a suspect who they say is using cloned bank cards. Police say this man could be connected to ID theft and fraud in several states.

Two Regions Bank locations in south St. Louis city report incidents, one on Kingshighway, the other on Hampton.

Call St. Louis regional Crimestoppers if you have any information at 1-866-371-8477. Or visit: STLRCS.org. Tips sent through this hotline are eligible for a reward. You can remain anonymous.