ST. LOUIS, MO — A little bit of country flavor is coming to downtown St. Louis courtesy of the Grammy award-winning band Rascal Flatts.

The St. Louis Business Journal reports that a Rascal Flatts restaurant will be built in the Mercantile Exchange District on Washington Avenue between 6th and 7th streets. A building permit application was filed with the city early in March.

The restaurant will serve items like as buttermilk biscuits, mac and cheese, and chicken and waffles.