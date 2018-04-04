Snow may be in the forecast Friday

Snow may be in the forecast for Friday. Meteorologist Dave Murray and the National Weather Service say there is a potential for a storm late Friday afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service posted this message to Facebook Wednesday:

“Yes, the calendar says April and we are talking about snow again. Confidence is increasing that a storm system will impact the region on Friday afternoon and Friday night producing accumulating snowfall. The current forecast calls for fairly widespread 1-2 inch amounts with locally higher totals. Stay tuned to the latest forecasts as newer data becomes available and we hone in on the details.”

