Southern Illinois University trustees to vote on more funding for Edwardsville campus

CARBONDALE, Ill. – Southern Illinois University trustees at their next meeting are to consider a plan to gradually shift state funding from the Carbondale campus to the Edwardsville campus.

The Carbondale Southern Illinoisan reports that the funding shift would be done to reflect changes in enrollment at the two campuses. Trustees are to meet April 12. Historically the Carbondale campus has had about 64 percent of state funding and about 36 percent went to Edwardsville. That split mirrored enrollment.

However ,enrollment at the Carbondale campus has been declining and more students are enrolling at Edwardsville. Enrollment distribution between the two schools is now about equal. The Carbondale campus borrowed $35 million from Edwardsville during the state budget impasse.

The first phase of the plan would send an additional $5.1 million to the Edwardsville campus for fiscal year 2019.

