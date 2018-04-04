× Springfield suspect released from jail days before homicides

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A suspect in two potentially related Springfield homicides had been released from jail just days before the first killing.

Police announced Tuesday they’re looking for 24-year-old Willie Haughton in the separate shooting deaths of Lance Loveless and Robert Hewitt. The victims were both found in cars less than 2 miles apart in north Springfield. Hewitt died Sunday and Loveless on March 27.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that court records indicate Haughton posted bond March 23 in a domestic assault case after a judge lowered his bond amount.

Documents show Haughton was outfitted with a tracking device, but the battery died a few days after his release. Data show Haughton visited more than a dozen “non-approved” locations within 24 hours after his release, including near the scenes of both homicides.