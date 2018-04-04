St. Louis Blues offer Jenna Fischer back-up jersey after wardrobe malfunction

Jenna Fischer had a “wardrobe malfunction” during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE. She planned on wearing a maroon dress but that didn’t work out. Fischer tells Kimmel that she “waited too long” to put the dress on and then discovered that the zipper broke.

“I’m a Missouri girl, and the show must go on,” said Fischer. “I am mentally, a little freaking out that I’m on a talk show in a towel. But, I’m physically very comfortable.”

Yep. Fischer showed up on national televison wearing a towel as a top. The interview continued as scheduled. Now the clip titled, “Jenna Fischer’s Wardrobe Malfunction” is trending on YouTube.

The St. Louis Blues sent this message to Jenna Fischer on Instagram:

“Hey @msjennafischer, we’re sending our favorite Missouri girl a personalized Blues jersey so the next time you have a wardrobe mishap, you have the very best backup plan! #stlblues”

Fischer is known for her role as Pam on NBC’s The Office. Her new show is called “Splitting Up Together.” She and her on-air husband are going through a divorce during the first episode. They can’t afford another home so they “birdnest.” The term refers to the practice of having a parent go somewhere instead of the child. So, each week one parent sleeps in the garage and the other person lives in the home.

Fischer was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and raised in St. Louis, Missouri. She attended Nerinx Hall High School and went to Truman State University. She moved to Los Angeles after graduation in 1998. After years of trying to make a break into film and television, she eventually landed a role on the hit TV show “The Office.”