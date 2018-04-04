St. Louis Crisis Nursery’s Razzle Dazzle Ball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — They save babies lives, keep kids safe and build strong families. The St. Louis Crisis Nursery has been doing it for 32 years.

April is child abuse prevention month. In 2017, 5,141 Missouri children were involved in incidents that were concluded as substantiated for abuse or neglect. The Crisis Nursery prevents child abuse by providing free respite care to stressed caregivers, support, resources, and referrals.

The St. Louis Crisis Nursery has helped nearly 7,000 children every year. That adds up to over 110,000 in the last 32 years.

The Razzle Dazzle Ball is this Saturday night at the Westport Sheraton Lakeside Chalet. You can reach the St. Louis Crisis Nursery's 24-Hour Hotline at 314-768-3201

