St. Louis first responders going door-to-door help prevent crime and save lives

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis first responders are pulling their resources together and going door to door in an effort to prevent crime and save lives.

"It's being called a ‘Neighborhood Blitz,'" said Chief John Hayden.

They are not just responding to crimes. They're pounding the pavement and knocking on doors to speak with residents about their issues and checking to see if they have working smoke alarms," Hayden said. "We have information packets that we will be handing out. This is just one example of our community engagement projects."

"I rather knock on a door now and address certain issues than come back at 2 a.m. with a much different situation," said Captain Garron Mosby.

Residents who answered the knock on their door are grateful.

“I just appreciate it, we were not expecting it. You see now what they are doing for us. Police have been doing a great job around here," said Jermaine Lewis.

The team has also worked with various agencies to install new LED lights in the area.

Chief John Hayden said it builds relationships that last. Chief Hayden has also gone mobile with his new office on wheels making him highly visible saying it's about community engagement.

"People say they want more contact with the police, they want more positive energy, trust building," Hayden said.