× The St. Louis Zoo needs your vote to win the USA Today Reader’s Choice Travel Awards

ST. LOUIS, MO — There is nearly a month left in the USA Today Reader’s Choice Travel Awards. They have nominated the St. Louis for the best zoo and best zoo exhibit. The St. Louis Zoo is currently #5 in the poll. Last year the Zoo won the #1 spot.

Voters have until Monday, April 30 at 11am to make their choices.

VOTE HERE:

Best Zoo: goo.gl/m9bz5F

Best Zoo Exhibit: goo.gl/5xHiCW