ST. LOUIS – “Trading Spaces" was the home improvement show that started it all. Countless design shows followed in its footsteps. After 10 years off the air, “Trading Spaces Reunion” returns to television. Hosts Paige Davis and Ty Pennington join Fox 2 News at 11 live via satellite to talk about the new series and what viewers can expect from this reboot.
‘Trading Spaces’ reunion show coming to TLC
-
Bitcoin is falling back to Earth. It’s now below $7,000
-
Academy Sports and Outdoors introduces kids baseball bat trade-in program
-
Bitcoin falls below $10,000
-
Conservation Connection – Maple Sugar Festival
-
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un met Xi Jinping on surprise visit to China
-
-
SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy, the world’s most powerful rocket
-
May completion expected for Illinois Executive Mansion work
-
How the Dow fell 800 points in 10 minutes
-
Here’s why Trump’s tariffs spooked markets around the world
-
Couple donates St. Louis home to transgender advocacy group
-
-
Astronaut’s DNA no longer matches identical twin’s after time in space, NASA finds
-
Cell phone videos take us inside the Florida massacre
-
Dad who became taxi driver to find missing girl finds her