‘Trading Spaces’ reunion show coming to TLC

ST. LOUIS – “Trading Spaces" was the home improvement show that started it all. Countless design shows followed in its footsteps. After 10 years off the air, “Trading Spaces Reunion” returns to television. Hosts Paige Davis and Ty Pennington join Fox 2 News at 11 live via satellite to talk about the new series and what viewers can expect from this reboot.