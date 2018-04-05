× Authorities searching for missing Franklin County man

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO- The Franklin County Sheriff’s office has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a man who hasn’t been heard from for almost a month

Authorities say Michael Jolly, 43 was heading for Affton, Missouri to visit family on March 11 when he contacted relatives to say he was lost in the Fenton area. Jolly never arrived in Affton. When his cell phone was pinged March 12, the Sheriff’s office says it was in Kentucky. The advisory says Jolly has a diminished mental capacity due to a traffic accident years ago and gets lost easily.

Jolly, 43 years old, stands 5’5″, weighs 140 lbs with black hair, brown eyes and has an M&M candy tattoo on his right arm. He walks with a limp. Anyone with information should call 911 or the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (636) 583-2560.