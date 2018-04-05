× Blues Post Game Report after 4-3 Loss to Blackhawks

In one of their most disappointing losses of the season, the Blues remain one point out of a playoff spot with just two games remaining in the regular season. The Blues arch-rival, the Blackhawks came into Scottrade Center on Wednesday night and rallied from a 3-1 deficit to win 4-3 in the final seconds of regulation.

Duncan Keith scored the go ahead goal with eight seconds remaining in the contest to give Chicago the 4-3 lead. The Blues had built a 3-1 lead on goals by Robert Bortuzzo, Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko, The Blackhawks came back on goals by Blake Hillman, Alex DeBrincat and the game winner by Keith.

The two teams will play again on Friday night in Chicago. The Blues then finish the regular season in Colorado on Saturday night. They trail the Avalanche by one points 93-92 with just two games to play. Colorado plays at San Jose on Thursday night before wrapping up the season against the Blues on Saturday.

Here is the post game reaction from the Blues locker room after the devastating 4-3 loss to the Hawks.