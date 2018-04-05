× Budweiser and Jim Beam teaming up for new bourbon beer

ST. LOUIS, MO — Budweiser and Jim Beam team up to create a new bourbon beer. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that this September the pair will unveil a new limited edition beer called “Budweiser Reserve Copper Lager”.

The bourbon barrel aged beer will be brewed with two-row barley and aged in charred oak barrels that once contained Jim Beam Bourbon. That old bourbon flavor leaches into the beer to create a toasted oak aroma and nutty taste.