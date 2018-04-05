Cardinals fans flock downtown for annual opening day pilgrimage

ST. LOUIS, MO- The area in and around Busch Stadium has been a hotbed of activity all day Thursday, as fans showed up hours before first pitch for the St. Louis Cardinals home opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks. We talked to fans who were excited to take a small part in celebrating the city's unofficial holiday.