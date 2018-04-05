× Cardinals Muster Just Two Hits, Lose Home Opener to Diamondbacks 3-1

The weather was good, the opening day ceremonies were second to none, but the Cardinals offense failed to show up to Home Opener 2018. The Cardinals lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 on Thursday night in their first game at Busch Stadium this 2018 season. Yadier Molina drove in the Cardinals only run with a double to score Matt Carpenter with the team’s only run. Marcell Ozuna’s single in the second inning was the only other hit by the Cardinals on this day.

Arizona lefthanded pitcher Robbie Ray threw six strong innings striking out nine Cardinals in his outing and picked up his second win of the new season. In all 13 Cardinals struck out in the game. David Peralta, a former Cardinals prospect drove in two of the three Arizona runs in the game.

Adam Wainwright came off the disabled list to make the start. He last just three and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs, while walking four.

The loss drops the Cardinals season record to 3-4.

Mike Matheny, the Cardinals manager talked about the lack of offense by his team during his post game press conference.