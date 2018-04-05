Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…FRIDAY…APRIL 6, 2018

It was wonderful on Thursday…back to Winter on Friday…in the 40’s dropping into the 30’s during the afternoon…gusty winds picking up. As for the system…its the battle…low pressure to our south and a cold and dry high pressure from Canada to our North…still looking like the cold and dry air will win…so lots of clouds today…dropping temps…some light rain in the afternoon…limited…kicking to some light and limited sleet and snow in the evening…5pm to 11pm…ground temps warm enough even with the cold air rushing in…I don’t see much from it…less than an inch and mainly on the grass… bitter April temps for Friday night…20-25 and on Saturday 39 for the high…Sunday…clouds with some light snow and rain…also looking limited…very cold 39 degrees…quiet and chilly for early next week.