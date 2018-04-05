Discover the new food-truck inspired dishes at Busch Stadium this season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Three million fans filling Busch stadium and ballpark village every baseball season means a lot of hungry appetites to accommodate.

Let's start with Cardinals Nation. New food truck items, deep-fried Twinkies, spicy barbecue brisket grilled cheese, prime rib & mushroom panini, tutor tots & fries just to name a few.

"Then we got our smash burger because it was hugely popular on the food truck," says Daniel Erdmann, Executive Sous Chef Cardinals Nation. "They wanted the food truck burger in the restaurant so we brought it out."

While you can't bring food into the ballpark, you can bring your favorite cup.

"If you've got your YETI or surface tumbler, you want to bring in," says Matt Gifford, VP Stadium Operations. "As long as it`s empty when you come in, you can bring it into to have your enjoyment that much nicer."

You can stretch your legs and head up to the new Budweiser Terrace.

"'We`ve created two full-service bars," says Joe Abernathy, VP Facility Planning. "One is unique at the top level of the stadium overlooking the field, panoramic view from up there. Fans who discover that will probably find that a great place to enjoy the game."