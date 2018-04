Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — If you're heading downtown for the festivities at Busch stadium be prepared for some traffic troubles. Lane closures could cause some delays.

If you take I-64 eastbound to the stadium, allow extra time in the area of Vandeventer. MoDOT crews filled potholes all day Wednesday. Only one lane was open and the work could continue Thursday.

Phase two of Ballpark Village is also under construction. 8th street has been narrowed and only the west-side sidewalk is open.