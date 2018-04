× Elderly man and woman found dead in South St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS, MO- Police responded to a home on the 5300 block of Reber Place in south St. Louis Thursday afternoon around 1:30pm and found two deceased people inside. The victims were described as a male and female in their late 80s or early 90s.

Police found no sign of inflicted trauma and handed the investigation off to the city’s Medical Examiner.