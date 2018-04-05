Family offers thanks upon safe return of dog involved in serious car accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAINT LOUIS, MO - A family was reunited with their loved one’s dog who had been missing for weeks after a car accident in Wright City. The Husky mix, Jack, turned up at a Bloomington, Indiana shelter hundreds of miles away from the accident scene. They told FOX 2 he had been adopted days before but the new owner was willing to give him up so he could be back with his family.

The family of Stephen Mason said he remains in serious condition at Mercy Hospital after the accident. They said he has just been moved out of the ICU. They believe he had a diabetic episode while driving and Jack might have gotten out of the car somewhere along the way before the accident happened. Family said Mason was driving from Indiana to Missouri.

Loved ones said Mason calls the dog “his boy,” and said he rescued the Husky and instantly fell in love with him. They said when they showed Mason a photo of Jack his face lit up and he said “Jack” in excitement.

What is still unclear and may remain that way, is how the dog ended up in Bloomington. It's possible he escaped at an Indiana gas station, before the accident in Wright City.