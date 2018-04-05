× Golfer near top of Masters leaderboard despite serious ankle injury

AUGUSTA, GA- What would you do the day after rolling an ankle on the golf course? Lounging on the couch with an icepack? Not Tony Finau.

On the eve of his first Masters, he made a hole-in-one on the seventh hole of the Par 3 Tournament Wednesday, raced toward the green to celebrate and as he turned back toward the tee, his left ankle rolled. Finau went down, the ankle contorted, and he popped it into place. He wasn’t sure he could play until tests showed he was cleared to play.

And he played great, opening with a 68 despite a short par putt that he missed on the 14th hole.

"The emotions have been pretty crazy." — @tonyfinaugolf speaks about the past 24 hours following his first round 68. #themasters pic.twitter.com/yzHk0hqEnG — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 5, 2018

“This is a moment I’ve dreamed of my whole life,” Finau said.

He’s tied for second place with Matt Kuchar at -4, two shots behind Jordan Spieth.

You can follow second round action at The Masters on Friday. Finau tees off at 8:36am St. Louis time, in a group with Bernhard Langer and Yuta Ikeda.

Watch Tony Finau's first round in under three minutes. #themasters pic.twitter.com/rGTYkuKykF — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 5, 2018

The Associated Press contributed information for this report