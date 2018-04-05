ST. LOUIS, MO — Meteorologist Glenn Zimmerman and the FOX 2 band perform this tune for the Cardinals Home Opener. Go Cards!!!!!!! ⚾
‘Hey Fredbird!’ – Check out the FOX 2 Cardinals home opener music video
